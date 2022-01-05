Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/5

Markets continued to fall on Wednesday, but the drop was exacerbated by Fed minutes which came out in the early afternoon. ARK Funds got absolutely crushed as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 3.4% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 7.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 5, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 23,939 shares of Sea & 6,900 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 378,416 shares of 1Life Healthcare, 118,00 shares of Personalis, & 299,800 shares of Recursion Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 181,664 shares of Veracyte, 51,500 shares of Teladoc, 147,895 shares of Roku, & 1,071,590 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 259,000 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 18,206 shares of Roku, 1,354,081 shares of Nano Dimension, & 228,373 shares of Nextdoor Holdings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 19,900 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 23,939 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 6,900 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 378,416 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 118,000 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 299,800 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 17,000 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 46,059 ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS INC 79,249 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 347,835 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 9,800 ARKG Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 71,500 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 18,600 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 181,664 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 51,500 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 147,895 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 74,202 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 122,655 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 188,200 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 1,071,590 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 29,500 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 14,100 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 259,000 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 17,128 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 69,289 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 12,300 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 18,206 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 1,354,081 ARKW Buy NET CLOUDFLARE INC 81,923 ARKW Buy KIND NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS INC 228,373 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 3,007 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 19,900

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.