Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/29

Broad markets recovered to start out the week after the worst trading day of the year on Friday. ARK Funds took a cue from the markets and bounced back for the most part. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 0.7% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 29, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 35,477 shares of Twilio, 342,346 shares of Robinhood, & 62,220 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 112,100 shares of Surface Oncology, 116,488 shares of Schrodinger, 123,471 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & 29,252 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 62,409 shares of Trimble, 419,669 shares of Pacific Bio, & 572,717 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 102,325 shares of Blade Air Mobility, 119,451 shares of Markforged, & 475,825 shares of Palantir.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 367,949 shares of Nano Dimension & 45,574 shares of Veracyte.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 60,285 shares of Iridium Communications.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DSYFP DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE 62,220 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 35,477 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 1,400 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 342,346 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 62,220 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 2,650 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 112,100 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 56,672 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 116,488 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 123,471 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 7,800 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 29,252 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 62,409 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 8,800 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 419,669 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 22,287 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 572,717 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 34,547 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 102,325 ARKQ Buy BYDDY BYD CO LTD 29,094 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 119,451 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 475,825 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 167,644 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 74,475 ARKW Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 367,949 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 2,300 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 45,574 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 60,285

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.