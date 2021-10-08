Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/7

The Nasdaq, Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rallied about 1% in Thursday’s session, and were trending higher early Friday. ARK Invest did even better across the board. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 2.5%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.4% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. There were no notable purchases in this fund.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 81,837 shares of Teladoc, 250,800 shares of Somalogic and 57,717 shares of Surface Oncology.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 85,469 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 413,895 shares of Signify Health and 61,800 shares of 2U.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 125,189 shares of Archer Aviation, 23,999 shares of Blade Air Mobility and 24,878 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 55,191 shares of Teladoc, 60,000 shares of Concord Acquisition and 11,044 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The one purchase worth noting in this fund: 11,186 shares of 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the buys here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 81,837 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 250,800 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 57,717 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 202 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 23,401 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 85,469 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 413,895 ARKK TWOU 2U 61,800 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 5,244 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 125,189 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 23,999 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 24,878 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 4,500 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 4,617 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 55,191 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 60,000 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 11,044 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 11,186

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

