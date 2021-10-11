Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/11

Monday started out on a positive note but ultimately the bears won out with all the major averages turning later for the day. ARK Funds tracked similarly over the course of the day. ARKK performed the best out of the group, down 0.3%, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.0% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 11, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 37,682 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 171,826 shares of Somalogic, 44,724 shares of Quantum-Si, & 65,292 shares of CRISPR Therpeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 173,944 shares of Teladoc, 182,856 shares of CRISPR, & 37,991 shares of Intellia.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 38,482 shares of Velo3d, 159,329 shares of NIU Technologies, 271,600 shares of Markforged, & 205,929.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 9,409 shares of Genius Sports & 41,400 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The one purchase worth noting in this fund: 179,134 shares of Archer Aviation.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 37,682 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 171,826 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 44,724 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 65,292 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 27,844 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 23,872 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 173,944 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 182,856 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 37,991 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 38,482 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 159,329 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 271,600 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 205,929 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 9,409 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 41,400 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 179,134

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.