Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dow, PNC Financial, Steel Dynamics and More

Markets turned lower to start out the week, but they’ve bounced off their lows for the day and could be making their way to positive territory. This also comes as crude oil hits its highest level in seven years. Cryptocurrency is on the move too, with Bitcoin adding to its gains above $60,000. Earnings season kicked off positively last week with the major banks, moving on to big-name companies like Netflix this week.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Domino’s Pizza, Micron Technology, Occidental Petroleum, U.S. Steel, Virgin Galactic and more.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN): RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to Outperform from Sector Perform and has a $63 price target. Shares were trading near $53 on Monday, and the analysts’ consensus target price is $64.25.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW): Wolfe Research’s downgrade was from Peer Perform to Underperform with a $55 price target. The 52-week trading range is $44.33 to $71.38, and the share price is near $59.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH): The Goldman Sachs downgrade to Neutral from Buy included a price target cut to $10 from $16. Shares were trading near $9 on Monday, and the consensus price target is $14.60.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC): BofA Securities lowered its Buy rating to Neutral. The 52-week range is $106.85 to $204.93, and the share price is roughly $207.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT): BofA Securities downgraded it to Underperform from Neutral, and it has a $38 price target. Shares were trading around $36, well below the consensus price target of $55.80.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD): Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight. Shares were trading around $61, below the consensus price target of $79.73.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM): RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to a Sector Perform from Outperform and has a $37 price target. Shares were trading near $33 apiece. The consensus price target is $38.88.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST): The BofA Securities downgrade was to from Buy Underperform with a $300 price target. Shares were trading near $376 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $290.63.

Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE: VMC): D.A. Davidson upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $210 from $195. The 52-week trading range is $131.36 to $194.17, and the share price is near $204.68.



