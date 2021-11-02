Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 120,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
November 2, 2021 7:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday. The price of this ETF was up less than 2% in Monday’s session, it is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 123,393 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 33% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 123,393
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 29,718
ARKF TOST TOAST 31,300
ARKG CDNA CAREDX 281,366
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 44,298
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 6,878
ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 24,824
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 261,557
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 203,297
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 10,000
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 10,000
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 231,979
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 6,131
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 3,999
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 40,186
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 124,745
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 5,810
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 21,705
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 30,000
ARKX VLD VELO3D 127,723

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

