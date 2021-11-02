Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 120,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday. The price of this ETF was up less than 2% in Monday’s session, it is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 123,393 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 33% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 123,393 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 29,718 ARKF TOST TOAST 31,300 ARKG CDNA CAREDX 281,366 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 44,298 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 6,878 ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 24,824 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 261,557 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 203,297 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 10,000 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 10,000 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 231,979 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 6,131 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 231,979 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 3,999 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 40,186 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 124,745 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 5,810 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 21,705 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 30,000 ARKX VLD VELO3D 127,723

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

