Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 400,000 Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
November 2, 2021 7:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 400,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of this fund was up nearly 2% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 397,549 shares of Palantir. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $10.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 33% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 397,549
ARKF PINS PINTEREST 437,081
ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS 53,045
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 101,857
ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 206,800
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 308,854
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 28,433
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 46,778
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 10,400
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 90,958
ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 1,855
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA 372

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Goldman Sachs Sees $90 Oil Soon: 4 Big Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Read more: Investing, ARKF, PLTR, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Dividend Aristocrats Stocks Have Raised Their Dividends for Almost 60 Years

Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/29

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Apple, Bank of...