Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 140,000 More Shares of Pfizer

A day after one ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with more than $11 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares, that fund was back at it on Wednesday. Specifically, it sold over 140,000 more shares, as the price of this ETF pulled back over 4% in the day’s session. However, it is up a fair amount in the past year.
It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that shed 140,713 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 7% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|8,300
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|140,713
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|11,602
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|113,490
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|15,700
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|28,889
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.