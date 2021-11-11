Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 140,000 More Shares of Pfizer

A day after one ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with more than $11 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares, that fund was back at it on Wednesday. Specifically, it sold over 140,000 more shares, as the price of this ETF pulled back over 4% in the day’s session. However, it is up a fair amount in the past year.



It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that shed 140,713 shares of Pfizer. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 7% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 8,300 ARKG PFE PFIZER 140,713 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 11,602 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 113,490 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 15,700 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 28,889

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

