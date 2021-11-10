Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 230,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 230,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Tuesday, as the price of this fund pulled back over 2% in the day’s session. However, it is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) parted with 238,235 shares of Pfizer. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $11.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 10% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 17,447 ARKG PFE PFIZER 238,235 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 200 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 25,000 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 23,707 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 121,968 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 47,465 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 82,267 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 33,281 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 5,343

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

