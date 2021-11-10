Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 230,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 230,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Tuesday, as the price of this fund pulled back over 2% in the day’s session. However, it is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) parted with 238,235 shares of Pfizer. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $11.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 10% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|17,447
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|238,235
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|200
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|25,000
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|23,707
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|121,968
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|47,465
|ARKW
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|82,267
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|33,281
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|5,343
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.