Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $91 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. These funds sold over 400,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the prices of these funds were mixed on the day. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 443,473 shares of Unity, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 57,398 shares as well. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at $91.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 21% in the past 12 months, while the other is up 32%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|22,606
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|15,885
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|407,075
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|752
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|70,800
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|18,107
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|34,243
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|137,710
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|443,473
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|29,096
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|1,050
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|124,316
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|31,658
|ARKW
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS
|100
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|57,398
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.