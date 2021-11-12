Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $91 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Chris Lange
November 12, 2021 9:10 am

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. These funds sold over 400,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the prices of these funds were mixed on the day. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 443,473 shares of Unity, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 57,398 shares as well. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at $91.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 21% in the past 12 months, while the other is up 32%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 22,606
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 15,885
ARKG PFE PFIZER 407,075
ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 752
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 70,800
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 18,107
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 34,243
ARKK Z ZILLOW 137,710
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 443,473
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 29,096
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 1,050
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 124,316
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 31,658
ARKW PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS 100
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 57,398

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

5 Safe Dividend Aristocrats to Buy After This Week’s Very Alarming Inflation Data

