Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $36 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds sold over 205,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost more than 1% on the day. Note that they are still up handily in the past year.



Here’s a rundown of the sales:

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 121,968 shares of Unity Software

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ): 47,465 shares.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 33,281 shares

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX): 5,343 shares



At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $35.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 4% and 41% in the past 12 months.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 17,447 ARKG PFE PFIZER 238,235 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 200 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 25,000 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 23,707 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 121,968 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 47,465 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 82,267 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 33,281 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 5,343

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

