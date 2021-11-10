Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $36 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Chris Lange
November 10, 2021 7:55 am

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds sold over 205,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost more than 1% on the day. Note that they are still up handily in the past year.

Here’s a rundown of the sales:

  • ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 121,968 shares of Unity Software
  • ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ): 47,465 shares.
  • ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 33,281 shares
  • ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX): 5,343 shares


At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $35.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 4% and 41% in the past 12 months.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 17,447
ARKG PFE PFIZER 238,235
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 200
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 25,000
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 23,707
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 121,968
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 47,465
ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 82,267
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 33,281
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 5,343

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: 5 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for the Massive Surge of Inflation

Read more: Investing, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, ARKX, U, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Hard-Hit Dow Stocks Have Monster Upside and Come With Great Dividends

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Costco, EA, Etsy, Lyft,...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BlackRock, Devon Energy,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/4