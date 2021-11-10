Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $36 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds sold over 205,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost more than 1% on the day. Note that they are still up handily in the past year.
Here’s a rundown of the sales:
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 121,968 shares of Unity Software
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ): 47,465 shares.
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 33,281 shares
- ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX): 5,343 shares
At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $35.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 4% and 41% in the past 12 months.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|17,447
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|238,235
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|200
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|25,000
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|23,707
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|121,968
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|47,465
|ARKW
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|82,267
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|33,281
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|5,343
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.