Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $91 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds sold over 530,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on the day. Note that they are somewhat mixed in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 334,800 shares of this video game software developer, while ARK Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 185,740 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 14,130 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at $91 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics fund is up over 20% in the past 12 months, while the others are down around 3% or so.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|184,850
|ARKF
|TCEHY
|TENCENT
|168,432
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|55,337
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|15,900
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|1,800
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|22,000
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|65,424
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|334,800
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|185,740
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE
|49,214
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|14,130
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.