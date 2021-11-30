Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $91 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Chris Lange
November 30, 2021 8:05 am

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds sold over 530,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on the day. Note that they are somewhat mixed in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 334,800 shares of this video game software developer, while ARK Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 185,740 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 14,130 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at $91 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics fund is up over 20% in the past 12 months, while the others are down around 3% or so.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF JD JD.COM 184,850
ARKF TCEHY TENCENT 168,432
ARKG PFE PFIZER 55,337
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 15,900
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 1,800
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 22,000
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 65,424
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 334,800
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 185,740
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 49,214
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 14,130

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
JPMorgan Says Oil Could Go to $125 in 2022: Buy These 4 Energy Dividend Giants Now

Read more: Investing, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKX, U, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, ChargePoint, Dollar...

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Amazon, Comcast, GE,...

Goldman Sachs Loves These 5 Buy-Rated Stocks With Accelerating Sales Growth for...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Chevron, Dollar...