Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $91 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds sold over 530,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on the day. Note that they are somewhat mixed in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 334,800 shares of this video game software developer, while ARK Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 185,740 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 14,130 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at $91 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics fund is up over 20% in the past 12 months, while the others are down around 3% or so.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF JD JD.COM 184,850 ARKF TCEHY TENCENT 168,432 ARKG PFE PFIZER 55,337 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 15,900 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 1,800 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 22,000 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 65,424 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 334,800 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 185,740 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 49,214 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 14,130

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

