Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 400,000 More Shares of Pfizer

Here is yet another day when an ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with even more Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares. Specifically, the fund sold over 400,000 more shares, as the price of this ETF was flat in the day’s session. However, it is up in the past year.
It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that shed 407,075 shares of Pfizer. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 1.5% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|22,606
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|15,885
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|407,075
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|752
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|70,800
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|18,107
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|34,243
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|137,710
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|443,473
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|29,096
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|1,050
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|124,316
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|31,658
|ARKW
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS
|100
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|57,398
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.