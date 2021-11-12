Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 400,000 More Shares of Pfizer

Chris Lange
November 12, 2021 7:50 am

Here is yet another day when an ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with even more Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares. Specifically, the fund sold over 400,000 more shares, as the price of this ETF was flat in the day’s session. However, it is up in the past year.

It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that shed 407,075 shares of Pfizer. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 1.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 22,606
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 15,885
ARKG PFE PFIZER 407,075
ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 752
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 70,800
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 18,107
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 34,243
ARKK Z ZILLOW 137,710
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 443,473
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 29,096
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 1,050
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 124,316
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 31,658
ARKW PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS 100
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 57,398

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

