Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 400,000 More Shares of Pfizer

Here is yet another day when an ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with even more Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares. Specifically, the fund sold over 400,000 more shares, as the price of this ETF was flat in the day’s session. However, it is up in the past year.



It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that shed 407,075 shares of Pfizer. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 1.5% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 22,606 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 15,885 ARKG PFE PFIZER 407,075 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 752 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 70,800 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 18,107 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 34,243 ARKK Z ZILLOW 137,710 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 443,473 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 29,096 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 1,050 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 124,316 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 31,658 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS 100 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 57,398

