Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 11/16

After a relatively slow Monday, the broad markets bounced back with all major indices posting a solid gain on the day. The Nasdaq led the group with roughly a 0.8% gain. ARK Invest funds all had a positive day. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 2.0% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on November 16, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 166,353 shares of Opendoor Technologies & 123,790 shares of Zillow.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 6,219 shares of Incyte, 692,660 shares of Takeda, & 31,755 shares of Veeva Systems.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 4,885 shares of Lockheed Martin & 11,000 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 112,381 shares of Unity Software.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: 15,040 shares of Thales.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 166,353 ARKF Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 123,790 ARKG Sell INCY INCYTE CORP 6,219 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 692,660 ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 31,755 ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 4,885 ARKQ Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 11,000 ARKW Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 112,381 ARKX Sell HOFP THALES SA 15,040

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.