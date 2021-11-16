Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/16

All the major averages posted gains on Tuesday bouncing back from what was a slow start to the week. ARK Funds posted gains across the board today. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 2.0% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up only 0.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 16, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 226,233 shares of Pagseguro & 42,200 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 16,548 shares of Quantum-Si, 147,849 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & 319,350 shares of Butterfly Network.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 36,476 shares of Materialise.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 329,229 shares of Archer Aviation, 21,535 shares of TuSimple, & 27,951 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 23,956 shares of Zoom Video, 28,000 shares of 2U, 331,820 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 19,098 shares of Markforged.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 226,233 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 42,200 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 9,700 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 16,548 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 147,849 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 18,500 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 319,350 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 11,991 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 4,720 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 36,476 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,600 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 329,229 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 21,535 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 13,500 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 27,951 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 23,956 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 28,000 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 331,820 ARKX Buy GRMN GARMIN LTD 1,812 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 19,098

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.