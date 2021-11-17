Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 690,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 690,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded was up 2% in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 692,660 shares of Takeda. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $9.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is flat over the past 52 weeks.



Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 166,353 ARKF Z ZILLOW 123,790 ARKG INCY INCYTE 6,219 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 692,660 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 31,755 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 4,885 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 11,000 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 112,381 ARKX HOFP THALES 15,040

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

