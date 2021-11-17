Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 690,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

Chris Lange
November 17, 2021 7:55 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 690,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded was up 2% in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 692,660 shares of Takeda. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $9.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is flat over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 166,353
ARKF Z ZILLOW 123,790
ARKG INCY INCYTE 6,219
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 692,660
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 31,755
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 4,885
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 11,000
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 112,381
ARKX HOFP THALES 15,040

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

