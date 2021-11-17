Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 690,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 690,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded was up 2% in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 692,660 shares of Takeda. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $9.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is flat over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|166,353
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|123,790
|ARKG
|INCY
|INCYTE
|6,219
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|692,660
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|31,755
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|4,885
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|11,000
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|112,381
|ARKX
|HOFP
|THALES
|15,040
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.