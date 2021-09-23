Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/23

The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones continued their rally on Thursday with each up at least one percent. ARK Funds had a fairly impressive day as well. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 1.4%, while ARKG did the worst, up 0.7% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 23, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 16,760 shares of Codexis & 157,464 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 564,192 shares of Teradyne, 171,947 shares of Unity Software, 1,461,495 shares of Palantir, & 51,209 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 11,900 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 375,718 shares of Palantir & 38,664 shares of Unity Software.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 16,760 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 7,628 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 157,464 ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 19,527 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 564,192 ARKK Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 171,947 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 28,800 ARKK Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,461,495 ARKK Sell NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 19,950 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 51,209 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 400 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 50,400 ARKQ Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 11,900 ARKW Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 375,718 ARKW Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 38,664

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.