Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/31

Markets closed out January with a bang and the Nasdaq notched a 3.4% gain with a huge push from tech stocks. ARK Funds saw perhaps their best day ever across the board. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 9.5% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 3.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 31, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 34,538 shares of Coinbase, 110,862 shares of Global-E Online, 9,548 shares of Shopify, & 47,409 shares of Block.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 252,684 shares of Verve Therapeutics, 51,900 shares of Somalogic, & 286,000 shares of Ionis Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 89,787 shares of Unity Software, 27,556 shares of Tesla, 39,328 shares of Block, & 129,000 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 55,178 shares of Xpeng, 44,400 shares of TuSimple, 33,611 shares of Markforged, & 13,486 shares of AeroVironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 37,763 shares of Unity Software, 10,373 shares of Twilio, 14,568 shares of Tesla, & 18,550 shares of Block.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 12,989 shares of Velo3d, 11,606 shares of Markforged, & 33,783 shares of Kratos Defense.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 34,538 ARKF Buy GLBE GLOBAL-E ONLINE LTD 110,862 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 26,661 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 9,548 ARKF Buy SQ BLOCK INC 47,409 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 20,550 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 252,684 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 51,900 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 300 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 286,000 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 89,787 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 15,803 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 27,556 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 39,328 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 24,125 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 129,000 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 55,178 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 38,617 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 44,400 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 33,611 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 13,486 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 37,763 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 10,373 ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 14,568 ARKW Buy SQ BLOCK INC 18,550 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 15,499 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 12,989 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 11,606 ARKX Buy LHX L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,255 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 33,783 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 4,734

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.