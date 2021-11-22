Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chevron, Eli Lilly, Halliburton, Home Depot, Microsoft, Robinhood Markets, Southwest Air and More

The futures were higher Monday, the start of the Thanksgiving-holiday-shortened trading week. The only stocks that caught a bid Friday were mostly on the Nasdaq, which hit a new all-time high, as many of the mega-cap technology giants also hit 52-week highs. Both the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 closed lower.

The financial media talking heads cited the rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe (despite massive vaccination percentages in many countries), the unanswered question on who will lead the Federal Reserve, and the potential for an earlier increase in interest rates due to the spiraling inflation, as issues pressuring the overall market now. Once again, Treasury buyers were out in full force, as yields dropped across the curve once again.

Top strategists across Wall Street remain focused on the potential for rising interest rates, the quantitative easing tapering, big increases in energy costs and the ongoing supply chain issues and stagflation worries. Toss in the debt ceiling issue and the ongoing China concerns, and there is still plenty of potential for volatility.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE): Atlantic Equities upgraded shares of the tech giant to Overweight from Neutral and raised the target price to $820 from $600. The analysts’ consensus target is $706.14. The stock closed trading on Friday at $688.37 a share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V. (NYSE: BUD): Redburn raised the “King of Beers” to Buy from Neutral. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded between $54.08 and $79.67, and they have a $73.50 consensus price target. The final trade on Friday was reported at $58.54.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR): Benchmark initiated coverage on the oilfield services leader with a Hold rating. The shares have traded between $18.33 and $27.66 over the past 52 weeks, and they have a $29.50 consensus price objective. The stock was last seen on Friday at $22.55, after retreating almost 6% for the day.

