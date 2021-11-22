5 Jefferies Franchise Picks Pay Solid Dividends and Can Whip Inflation Now

All the Wall Street firms that we follow here at 24/7 Wall St. keep a list for their institutional and retail clients of high-conviction stock picks. These are generally the companies they not only like on a longer term basis, but stocks that usually have big upside to the assigned target price. With the fourth quarter more than half over, many firms have tweaked their lists of top stocks to buy to account for continued changes in the rest of the year and into 2022.

We screened the Jefferies Franchise Picks, looking for the companies that pay solid dividends and also are strong plays in a very inflationary world. These stocks make good sense for growth stock investors looking to add a dividend kicker to increase total return potential. Remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Blackstone

Shares of this top money management company make sense for more aggressive growth and income investors. Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) is one of the largest global alternative asset managers. Blackstone manages investments and provides services across four operating segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Hedge Fund Solutions.



Blackstone also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds and credit-focused funds for its clients. It invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income and alternative investment markets.

Blackstone stock investors receive a 2.44% distribution. The Jefferies team has a $157 price target on the shares, while the analysts’ consensus target is $147.50. Shares closed on Friday at $146.44.

