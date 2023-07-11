Tuesday Top Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: Advance Auto Parts, Blackrock, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CAVA Group, Charles Schwab, First Solar, Fox Corporation, Invesco, Northern Trust, Shockwave Medical, Tesla and More

The futures are trading higher after a back-and-forth Monday that saw the major indices finish the day solidly to the upside. With second-quarter earnings starting in a big way later this week, as many of the major banks report on Friday, all eyes are now turned to Wednesday when the consumer price index for June will hit the tape. While it may indicate some progress is being made, it’s a solid bet that the numbers won’t be good enough to change the path of the Federal Reserve in lifting rates another 25-basis-points at the end of the month.

Treasury yields were modestly higher Monday across the board on the shorter maturities after buyers jumped in on Friday to grab government debt that was at some of the highest yield levels across the curve since early March. The longer maturities yields all finished lower as buyers continued to add to positions. The 10-year note finished Monday at 4%, while the short 2-year paper closed the day at 4.86%. While the worrisome inversion between the two securities has narrowed, the case for a recession later this year remains strong.

Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate were lower after printing a 10-week high back on Friday. Concerns over the economy and the slow response from the Chinese government in boosting their country’s sagging economy both weighed on the black gold on Monday. Natural gas was a winner on Monday, closing up over 3% at $2.67.

Gold closed modestly lower on Monday as profit takers took advantage of the $20 gain in the bullion on Friday. The move higher Friday was triggered by the June non-farm payroll numbers that came in slightly below expectations. Bitcoin closed up 2% Monday at $30,747.90.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Atlantic Equities downgraded the shares to Neutral from Buy and crushed the target price down to $50 from $130. The consensus target access Wall Street is $82.54 for now. The stock closed Monday’s session at $68.80.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Barclays upgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the target price to $14 from $8. The consensus on Wall Street is posted at $13.77. The stock was last seen Monday at $12.17, up almost 3% on upgraded and positive analysts’ comments.