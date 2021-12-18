5 Very Well-Known Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Serious Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms priced under the $10 level, and this week was no exception as we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits.

While more suited for aggressive investors (and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year and making good ideas to trade even harder to find), they could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



B2Gold

This is a small-cap gold stock for aggressive investors looking for sector exposure. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is a global, growth-oriented mid-tier gold producer whose primary assets include gold mines located in Nicaragua (La Libertad and El Limon), the Philippines (Masbate) and Namibia (Otjikoto) and Mali (Fekola).

Last year, the company announced positive drill results from the Mamba zone, which is located within the Anaconda area, approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine, as well as positive infill drill results from the Fekola mineral resource area and step-out results north of the Fekola resource.

Investors receive a strong 4.34% dividend. Raymond James has a $6.50 price target on B2Gold stock, and the consensus target is $6.20. The shares closed on Friday at $3.69 apiece.

