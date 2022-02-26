5 Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 With Incredible Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



B2Gold

This is a small-cap gold stock for aggressive investors looking for sector exposure. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is a global, growth-oriented mid-tier gold producer whose primary assets include gold mines located in Nicaragua (La Libertad and El Limon), the Philippines (Masbate) and Namibia (Otjikoto) and Mali (Fekola).

During the third quarter, the company recorded consolidated gold production of 295,723 ounces, up 19% year over year on solid performance across three of its operating mines. B2Gold increased throughput at the Fekola mill and completed the significant waste stripping campaigns at both Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Those mines achieved record quarterly gold production in the third quarter of 2021.

B2Gold stock investors receive a 3.98% dividend. BofA Securities has a price target of $5.85, in line with the $5.87 consensus target. The stock last traded on Friday at $4.08.



Clean Energy Fuels

This stock looks to be breaking a long-term downtrend line, which bodes well for the shares. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada.