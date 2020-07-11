5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential Lee Jackson

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it’s pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that are likely to survive the current troubles and could very well offer patient investors some huge returns over the next year or so. Patient investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years.

While all five of these stocks are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

B2Gold

This is a small-cap gold stock for aggressive investors looking for sector exposure. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is a global, growth-oriented mid-tier gold producer whose primary assets include gold mines located in Nicaragua (La Libertad and El Limon), the Philippines (Masbate), Namibia (Otjikoto) and Mali (Fekola).

The company recently announced positive drill results from the Mamba zone, which is located within the Anaconda area approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine, as well as positive infill drill results from the Fekola mineral resource area and step out results north of the Fekola resource.

The BofA Securities price target for the shares is $6.40, and the Wall Street consensus target is just $3.50. B2Gold stock has traded just under $6 in recent days.

Barclays

Shares of this top broker-dealer offer some solid upside for investors. Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. Its financial services include retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services.

Barclays also engages in securities dealing activities and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name in January 1985. Barclays was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London.

BofA Securities has a $6.90 price target, which is the same as the consensus target. Barclays stock, just shy of $6 on last look, is still down around 38% since the beginning of the year.

