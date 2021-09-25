5 Blazing Hot and Well-Known Stocks Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms priced under the $10 level and this week was no exception (last week’s picks included SFL and Taboola.com). This week, we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential. Skeptics of low price shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits.

While more suited for aggressive investors, and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year, making good ideas to trade even harder to find, these five stocks could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential.



Casper Sleep

While not to be confused with a friendly ghost, this bed retailer has been hot. Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPR) designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The company offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores and 20 retail partners.

Casper Sleep and Bed Bath & Beyond announced earlier this summer a new national partnership that brings Casper’s award-winning suite of sleep offerings to Bed Bath & Beyond customers through the Bed Bath & Beyond website, mobile app and in select retail stores.

Roth Capital has a $12 price target on the shares, and the Wall Street consensus target is lower at $8.55. The shares traded on Friday at $4.90.

