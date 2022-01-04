Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Canadian Pacific, Coca-Cola, Eli Lilly, Marvell Technology, Pfizer, Regions Financial, Synchrony Financial, Tesla and More

The futures were higher Tuesday, after a very solid opening to the new trading year. The Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 again hit all-time highs, while the Nasdaq also posted a solid opening day gain. Wall Street is back up and running after the holiday break, and many are pointing to the massive amount of expected inflows for January as a huge positive for stocks this month.

With much of the Federal Reserve’s forward-looking initiatives now baked in, including the rate lift-off and faster quantitative easing tapering in 2022, Wall Street is continuing to focus on the big increases in energy and food costs and other spiraling inflation issues. While top strategists and economists are divided on when the current inflation increase will ease, the ongoing supply chain concerns and stagflation worries remain front and center.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.



Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP): Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold and has a $131 price target. The consensus target is $124. The last trade for Monday was reported at $119.94, which was up over 4% for the day.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO): Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and lifted the target price on the stock to $750 from $680. The consensus target is $667.43, and Monday’s last trade was at $663.32.

Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE: CARR): Vertical Research cut the stock its Buy rating to Hold with a $57 price target. The consensus target is $59.47. The stock closed Monday at $52.52, down over 3% on the day.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP): Susquehanna raised its Neutral rating to Positive and lifted the target price from $73 to $87. The consensus target is $83.13. The stock closed Monday at $71.75.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO): Guggenheim upgraded the soft drink giant to Buy from Neutral and lifted the $61 target price to $66. The consensus target is $62.68. The stock closed trading Monday at $59.30.

