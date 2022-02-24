Thursday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Intel, Macy's, Mattel, Under Armour and More

Markets were crushed on Thursday morning as tensions ignited into conflict in Ukraine. Some stocks held on to gains, namely in the energy sector and aerospace and defense stocks. However, it is yet to be seen how the rest of the day will play out.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Chevron, Exxon, Gap, Home Depot, Novavax and many more.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO): JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight and cut the price target to $12 from $28. The 52-week trading range is $6.21 to $43.28, and shares were trading near $8 apiece on Thursday.

Grab Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRAB): JPMorgan downgraded the shares to Neutral from Overweight and cut the price target to $5.70 from $12.50. Shares were trading near $5 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $4.83 to $17.15.

Infosys Ltd. (NYSE: INFY): The BofA Securities downgrade was from Buy to Neutral with a $24.50 price target. The 52-week trading range is $16.94 to $26.39, and shares were trading near $21 apiece Thursday.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC): DZ Bank downgraded it to Hold from Buy and has a $48 price target. Shares were trading near $44 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $43.63 to $68.49.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC): Needham’s upgrade was to Buy from Hold, and it has a $135 price target. Shares were trading near $118. The 52-week range is $41.66 to $163.37.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD): JPMorgan lowered its Overweight rating to Neutral and slashed the $90 price target to $21. The stock was trading near $9 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $8.57 to $13.60.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M): Citigroup’s upgrade was to Neutral from Sell and it has a $25 price target. The stock was trading near $23 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $14.33 to $37.95.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT): The Stifel upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to $33 from $27. The 52-week trading range is $17.95 to $25.71, and shares were last seen near $24.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA): Argus upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold and has a $19 price target. Shares were trading near $16 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $15.21 to $27.28.

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR): Goldman Sachs downgraded it from Buy to Neutral with an $11 price target. The 52-week trading range is $8.56 to $20.44, and shares were last seen trading near $10.