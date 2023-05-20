Popular Old-School Fashion Retailer One of 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Huge Upside

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured last March, has tripled since then.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could offer patient investors some huge returns for 2023 and beyond. While these five stocks are rated Buy and have a ton of Wall Street coverage, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Gap

This well-known retailer’s stock has been absolutely hammered and offers big upside. Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) operates as an apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands.

The company’s products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites and third-party arrangements.

It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The company also provides its products through e-commerce sites. Gap was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

Goldman Sachs has a $14 target price on Gap stock. The consensus target is lower at $11.35, and shares traded on Friday at $7.85.



Helix Energy Solutions

This oil industry services stock holds solid value at current trading levels. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is an offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the industry, primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and the Asia Pacific and West Africa regions.