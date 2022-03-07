Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 3/7

Monday evening futures were slightly positive after major averages took a beating in the regular trading session. ARK Funds followed the markets lower. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.7% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 6.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on March 7, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 6,826 shares of Shopify.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 110,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare, 58,916 shares of Codexis, & 136,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 102,026 shares of Velo3d, 260,318 shares of TuSimple, & 35,783 shares of Stratasys.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 279,441 shares of DraftKings & 51,943 shares of Block.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 157,159 shares of Joby Aviation & 28,345 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 6,826 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 110,000 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 58,916 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 37,646 ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 85,260 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 136,613 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 20,000 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 102,026 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 260,318 ARKQ Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 35,783 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 279,441 ARKW Buy SQ BLOCK INC 51,943 ARKX Buy JOBY JOBY AVIATION INC 157,159 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 28,345

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.