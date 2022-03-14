Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 3/14

Markets turned lower to start out the week as anticipation is building on what the Fed will decide later this week for monetary policy going forward. ARK Funds saw losses across the board on the day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.4% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 6.2%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on March 14, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 512,284 shares of Nu Holdings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 420,216 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, 208,584 shares of Atai Life Sciences, & 350,007 shares of Codexis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 643,859 shares of Archer Aviation, 53,228 shares of BYD, 55,476 shares of Velo3d, & 38,400 shares of Stratasys.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: NO BUYS

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 173,958 shares of Archer Aviation & 13,988 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 512,284 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 420,216 ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 208,584 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 77,098 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 350,007 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 25,914 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 643,859 ARKQ Buy BYDDY BYD CO LTD 53,228 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 55,476 ARKQ Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 38,400 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 173,958 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 13,988

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.