Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 3/3

Futures slumped Friday morning despite the February Employment report adding more jobs than expected. ARK Invest funds gave back more of their gains in Thursday’s session. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.3% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 6.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. There were no trades in this fund.



The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. There were no trades in this fund.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: 227,370 shares of Atai Life Sciences, 168,142 shares of Codexis and 98,716 shares of 1Life Healthcare bought; 272,761 shares of Cellectis sold.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: 506,738 shares of Roblox, 135,730 shares of Roku and 103,702 shares of Zoom Video bought; 396,839 shares of Trimble sold.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 257,479 shares of TuSimple and 27,357 shares of Velo3d, bought; 8,879 shares of Teledyne sold.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable trades in the fund: 517,807 shares of Nextdoor, 185,817 shares of UiPath and 67,548 shares of Zoom Video bought; 243,964 shares of Splunk sold.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. There was one notable purchase in the fund: 7,097 shares of Velo3d bought.

Check out all the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES 227,370 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 95,251 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS 168,142 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES 54,927 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 98,716 ARKG Buy VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 47,956 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS 79,621 ARKG Sell INCY INCYTE 272,761 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 103,702 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU 135,730 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX 506,738 ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE 396,839 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE 257,479 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D 27,357 ARKQ Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES 8,879 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 67,548 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH 185,817 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA 49,500 ARKW Buy KIND NEXTDOOR 517,807 ARKW Buy CRWD CROWDSTRIKE 59,748 ARKW Sell SPLK SPLUNK 243,964 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D 7,097

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

