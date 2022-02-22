Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/22

Markets took a beating on Tuesday with the S&P 500 falling into correction territory. ARK Funds were crushed in the session as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.5% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 3.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 22, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 7,735 shares of Shopify, 13,720 shares of Twilio, & 53,253 shares of Block.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 40,422 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, 86,612 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & 362,775 shares of Adaptive Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 115,208 shares of Zoom Video, 177,981 shares of 10X Genomics, 17,045 shares of Tesla, 22,737 shares of Shopify, & 195,002 shares of Roblox.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 55,971 shares of Velo3d, 3,100 shares of Tesla, & 110,684 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 4,221 shares of Tesla, 158,060 shares of Block, 4,933 shares of Shopify, & 37,800 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 26,295 shares of Blade Air Mobility, 8,823 shares of Proto Labs, & 13,374 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,735 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 13,720 ARKF Buy SQ BLOCK INC 53,253 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 37,001 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 6,063 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 40,422 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 86,612 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 2,525 ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 29,049 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 362,775 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 115,208 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 177,981 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 43,035 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 17,045 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 22,737 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 195,002 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 453,255 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 55,971 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 3,100 ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 27,063 ARKQ Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 36,177 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 110,684 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 8,751 ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 4,221 ARKW Buy SQ BLOCK INC 158,060 ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 4,933 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 14,610 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 37,800 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 26,295 ARKX Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 8,823 ARKX Buy TER TERADYNE INC 7,495 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 13,374

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.