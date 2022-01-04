Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/4

Markets pulled back on Tuesday after a fairly strong start on Monday, this was mainly led lower by big tech. ARK Funds felt the sting too across the board. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.6% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 4.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 4, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 462,613 shares of Robinhood, 32,000 shares of Toast, & 29,000 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 69,015 shares of Veracyte, 61,005 shares of Surface Oncology, & 176,830 shares of 1Life Healthcare.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 304,356 shares of Square, 332,950 shares of Roblox, & 1,185,460 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 72,283 shares of UiPath, 189,611 shares of Palantir, & 156,690 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 438,781 shares of Nextdoor, 93,630 shares of Sea, & 43,772 shares of Veracyte.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 78,532 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 462,613 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 32,000 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 29,000 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 26,706 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 69,015 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 61,005 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 51,500 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 81,063 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 29,469 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 176,830 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 80,000 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 62,542 ARKG Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 23,216 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 102,840 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 22,910 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 43,000 ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 304,356 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 332,950 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 32,000 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 72,829 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 53,000 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 1,185,460 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 4,800 ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 12,718 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 72,283 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 189,611 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 123,974 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 156,690 ARKW Buy KIND NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS INC 438,781 ARKW Buy NET CLOUDFLARE INC 5,531 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 93,630 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 43,772 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 6,882 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 78,532

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.