Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 3/4

Markets slumped on Friday as Ukraine concerns seemed to outweigh a strong jobs report for the month of February. ARK Invest funds continued to give back more of their gains in the session. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.9% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 6.2%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases and sales that ARK Invest executed on March 4, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. There was one notable trade in this fund: Sell 300 shares of Opendoor Technologies.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 215,000 sharse of 1Life Healthcare, Buy 74,016 shares of 908 Devices, Buy 120,655 shares of Codexis, & Sell 104,892 shares of Cellectis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 14,428 shares of Trimble.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 8,013 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable trades in the fund: 20,624 shares of Okta & Sell 21,521 shares of Splunk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. There was one notable purchase in the fund: Buy 1,987 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the trades here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 300 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 215,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 74,016 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 120,655 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 34,679 ARKG Buy ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 149,437 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 104,892 ARKG Sell EVGN EVOGENE LTD 182 ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 282 ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 14,428 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 8,013 ARKQ Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 25 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA INC 20,624 ARKW Sell ETSY ETSY INC 91 ARKW Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 21,521 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 1,987 ARKX Sell PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 16

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.