These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

The third quarter of 2022 started on a positive note after a dismal show in the second quarter. The total crypto market capitalization rallied up to around $1.2 trillion in August after hitting a low of $875 billion on July 19.

However, the crypto market dropped towards the end of the third quarter, ending the quarter at around $100 billion. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.

Ten Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

We have taken the return data of cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to develop this list of the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.

For our list of the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022, we have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of Oct. 1, 2022). Here were the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022:

Cosmos (ATOM, 35%)

Launched in 2019, Cosmos describes itself as a project that aims to address the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. ATOM is down by over 66% year to date and down almost 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, ATOM is trading at $12.23, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $3.51 billion. ATOM has an all-time high of $44.70 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $1.13 (March 2020).

Reserve Rights (RSR, 40%)

It is a governance token for Reserve stablecoins (RTokens). RSR is down by over 79% year to date and down over 18% in the last month.

As of this writing, RSR is trading at $0.006308, giving it a market capitalization of more than $266 million. RSR has an all-time high of $0.1189 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001247 (March 2020).

PancakeSwap (CAKE, 44%)

Launched in September 2020, it enables users to exchange tokens, as well as offer liquidity through farming and earning fees. CAKE is down by over 62% year to date and down almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, CAKE is trading at $4.51, giving it a market cap of more than $650 million. CAKE has an all-time high of $44.18 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002318 (September 2020).

Nexo (NEXO, 45%)

Launched in April 2018, it is a lending platform that offers instant cryptocurrency-backed loans. NEXO is down by almost 62% year to date but is up by over 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, NEXO is trading at $0.9878, giving it a market capitalization of more than $556 million. NEXO has an all-time high of $4.63 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04333 (September 2018).

Polygon (MATIC, 46%)

Launched in October 2017, Polygon is the first user-friendly platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. MATIC is down by almost 63% year to date but is up by over 28% in the last month.

As of this writing, MATIC is trading at $0.9497, giving it a market capitalization of more than $8.35 billion. MATIC has an all-time high of $2.92 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.003012 (May 2019).

Ethereum Classic (ETC, 77%)

Launched in July 2016, it is an Ethereum hard fork that works as a smart contract network. ETC is down by almost 28% year to date and down over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, ETC is trading at $25.16, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.47 billion. ETC has an all-time high of $176.16 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4524 (July 2016).

Chiliz (CHZ, 111%)

Founded in 2018, Chiliz is a digital currency for sports and entertainment. CHZ is down by over 31% year to date and down over 18% in the last month.

As of this writing, CHZ is trading at $0.2017, giving it a market cap of more than $1.21 billion. CHZ has an all-time high of $0.8915 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004001 (September 2019).

Quant (QNT, 119%)

Launched in June 2018, it aims to combine blockchains and networks without compromising the efficiency and interoperability of the network. QNT is down by almost 2% year to date but is up by over 52% in the last month.

As of this writing, QNT is trading at $175.78, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.12 billion. QNT has an all-time high of $428.38 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1636 (August 2018).

Lido DAO (LDO, 135%)

Launched in 2019, it is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. LDO is down by over 54% year to date but is up by almost 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, LDO is trading at $1.69, giving it a market cap of more than $529 million. LDO has an all-time high of $11.00 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.406 (June 2022).

Terra Classic (LUNC, 165%)

Launched in 2018, it is the first native token of Terra blockchain and its main function is to absorb the price deviation of the algorithmic stablecoin. LUNC is down by over 100% year to date and down over 20% in the last month.

As of this writing, LUNC is trading at $0.0002494, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1.60 billion. LUNC has an all-time high of $119.18 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.00001675 (May 2022).

