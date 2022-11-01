5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings

November is here, and also a week that could bring some leftover Halloween tricks instead of treats. The Federal Reserve set to raise rates by 75 basis points yet again, and the October jobs report will drop on Friday. While overall the markets were up last week, the tech-wreck and an overall sense of foreboding has many investors nervous.



One bright spot, with big tech aside, is that many top companies that pay dividends are doing well despite the rampant inflation, supply chain issues and a host of additional headwinds. At 24/7 Wall St., we know how important dividend size, stability and growth are to growth and income investors that need a dependable stream of income.

We often have written about the opportunities that the Dividend Aristocrats offer for long-term investors. These are the companies that meet the guidelines for inclusion and have raised their dividends every year for 25 consecutive years. This year, 66 stocks made the cut and remain top picks across Wall Street. For those seeking even greater dividend dependability, many investors are drawn to the Dividend Kings. These 44 S&P 500 companies have raised their dividends for a stunning 50 years in a row.



With the market wobbling and seemingly set to head much lower, it may be time for investors to look for momentum or high-beta stocks lurking in their portfolios, especially if they are still profitable or flat, and move the capital invested in them to one of the Dividend Kings. We screened the list for companies that beat third-quarter earnings expectations and found five that look like solid picks for the rest of the quarter and 2023. While all are rated Buy on Wall Street, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Coca-Cola

This remains a top Buffet holding, as he owns a massive 400 million shares. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands. It has an incredibly strong worldwide brand, with 40% overseas sales.



The company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy Coca-Cola beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. Also remember that the company also owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.