These Are the Five Best and Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in October 2022

The healthcare sector has gained momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies gained early regulatory approval for developing COVID-19 drugs and distributing vaccines.

Many other companies are working on developing and winning approval for their COVID-19 drugs, while many companies are providing supportive products to these companies.

As of last month, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has gained around 1% over the past year, compared to a drop of 16% in the Russell 1000. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in October 2022.

Five Best Performing Healthcare Stocks In October 2022

We have used the October return data of the healthcare stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in October 2022. We have only considered healthcare stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Nov. 1, 2022). Here are the five best performing energy stocks in October 2022:

BeiGene (25%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in George Town, Ky., it is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing innovative and affordable medicines. Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares are down by almost 33% year to date but are up by over 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, BeiGene shares are trading above $177 with a 52-week range of $118.18 to $368.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $18 billion.

Moderna (27%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company develops transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are down by over 30% year to date but are up by over 24% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Moderna shares are trading above $174 with a 52-week range of $115.03 to $376.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $67 billion.

Gilead Sciences (27%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, Calif., this company deals in medicines in areas of unmet medical need with a focus on human immunodeficiency virus, liver diseases, hematology and more. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares are up by almost 18% year to date and up over 34% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Gilead Sciences shares are trading above $85 with a 52-week range of $57.17 to $86.15, giving the company a market cap of more than $107 billion.

Intuitive Surgical (31%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., this company develops and makes Surgical Systems, as well as related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are down by over 26% year to date but are up by over 17% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Intuitive Surgical shares are trading above $265 with a 52-week range of $180.07 to $369.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $93 billion.

DexCom (50%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a medical device manufacturing company that deals in glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares are down by almost 16% year to date but are up by almost 28% in the last three months.

As of this writing, DexCom shares are trading above $112 with a 52-week range of $66.89 to $152.62, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $43 billion.

Five Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks In October 2022

These are the five best performing healthcare stocks in October 2022:

West Pharmaceutical Services (-6%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Exton, Pa., this company makes and sells pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares are down by over 51% year to date and down almost 28% in the last three months.

As of this writing, West Pharmaceutical Services shares are trading above $221 with a 52-week range of $206.19 to $475.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16 billion.

Seagen (-7%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Bothell, Wash., this company develops and sells antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are down by almost 20% year to date and down almost 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Seagen shares are trading above $120 with a 52-week range of $105.43 to $183.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $23 billion.

Catalent (-9%)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Somerset, N.J., this company focuses on delivering technologies and solutions for developing drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares are down by over 67% year to date and down almost 60% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Catalent shares are trading above $41 with a 52-week range of $40.69 to $136.13, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $7.50 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences (-12%)

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company deals in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring products. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) shares are down by over 41% year to date and down over 21% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Edwards Lifesciences shares are trading above $76 with a 52-week range of $67.13 to $131.73, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $46 billion.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (-16%)

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Hercules, Calif., this company develops specialty chemicals for biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research application. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares are down by almost 47% year to date and down over 21% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are trading above $403 with a 52-week range of $344.63 to $771.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk