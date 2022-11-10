Health Care Fund Pura Vida Investments Increases Position in NanoString (NSTG)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,369,500 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG). This represents 5.08% of the company.
In their previous filing dated February 17, 2021 they reported 1,204,664 shares and 2.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 96.69% and an increase in total ownership of 2.36% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).
What are other large shareholders doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,229,968 shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304,475 shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 49.52% over the last quarter.
Fmr Llc holds 6,155,643 shares representing 13.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864,161 shares, representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 59.12% over the last quarter.
BlackRock Inc. holds 4,275,353 shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,321,660 shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 56.95% over the last quarter.
Ra Capital Management, L.p. holds 3,584,478 shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company.
Vanguard Group Inc holds 3,457,237 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394,796 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 55.77% over the last quarter.
What is the overall institutional sentiment?
There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in NanoString Technologies Inc. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.77%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NanoString Technologies Inc is 0.0868%, a decrease of 32.4246%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 57,797,246 shares.
Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
