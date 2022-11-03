CCUR Holdings ups stake in Evolving Systems (EVOL)

CCUR Holdings, Inc. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,982,939 shares of Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL). This represents 64.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 1, 2022 they reported 6,396,174 shares and 59.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.17% and an increase in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

They have filed two 13D/G filings since August 1, 2022.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BRUSX – Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 150,500 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112,961 shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,375 shares, representing an increase of 35.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOL by 32.57% over the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,207 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 71,592 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,839 shares, representing a decrease of 53.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVOL by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors, LLC holds 52,749 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolving Systems Inc. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 64.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Evolving Systems Inc is 0.0221%, an increase of 135.8239%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.07% to 299,337 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel