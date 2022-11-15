Venrock Healthcare Takes Significant Position in SVRA / Savara

Fintel reports that Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners II, L.P. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,187,282 shares of Savara Inc (SVRA). This represents 5.4% of the company.

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Its lead program, molgramostim, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP).

Its management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization.

What are other large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company, LLC holds 24,137,931 shares representing 21.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 11,622,598 shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 9,908,086 shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,577,273 shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVRA by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Caxton Corp holds 6,896,551 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,864,551 shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savara Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Savara Inc is 0.2469%, an increase of 36.2611%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 77,788,692 shares.

