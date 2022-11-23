Billionaire Chairman and President Ed Shoen Ups Stake in U-Haul Parent AMERCO (UHAL)

Fintel reports that Shoen Edward J has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,082,745 shares of AMERCO (UHAL). This represents 46.3% of the company.

In his previous filing dated November 14, 2022 he reported 8,479,595 shares and 43.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.11% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

AMERCO operates as a holding company and is the parent of U-Haul. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers rental of trucks, trailers, and self storage space, as well as provides property and casualty and life insurance products. AMERCO also sells boxes, tapes, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 734,057 shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 733,498 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 430,882 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 425,504 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 84.15% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management, L.p. holds 422,917 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 191,694 shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,793 shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. holds 188,868 shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,854 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 10.02% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMERCO. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMERCO is 0.3260%, an increase of 9.6704%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 8,836,549 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

This article originally appeared on Fintel.