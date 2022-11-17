MFP Investors Takes Position in CWGL / Crimson Wine

Fintel reports that Mfp Investors Llc has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,142,600 shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL). This represents 5.1% of the company.
What are other large shareholders doing?
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 1,966,617 shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Price Jennifer C. holds 1,142,600 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Price Michael F holds 1,142,600 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Elgethun Capital Management holds 964,367 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 952,134 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 5.93% over the last quarter.
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc/ne holds 344,678 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 326,353 shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 2.00% over the last quarter.
What is the overall institutional sentiment?
There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Crimson Wine Group Ltd is 0.3724%, an increase of 2.4186%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.97% to 7,668,661 shares.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.