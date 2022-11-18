Novo Holdings Discloses Large Stake in RLYB / Rallybio

Fintel reports that Novo Holdings A/S has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,296,007 shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 6.2% of the company.

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases.

Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders.

The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Viking Global Investors Lp holds 4,194,777 shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds 3,730,724 shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A, Llc holds 3,028,414 shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI LLC holds 2,409,712 shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 2,301,603 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio Holdings, LLC. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rallybio Holdings, LLC is 0.5641%, an increase of 58.6386%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.19% to 29,931,424 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel