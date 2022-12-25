Want To Live Like Netflix's ‘Emily in Paris?' It'll Cost You

Netflix announced an abundance of new content this month, but there’s one show in particular that many subscribers will be excited to see. The second season of Emily in Paris boasted an incredible 107.6 million hours viewed in just the first five days. After waiting a year for its return, the popular romantic comedy is back for a third season on December 21st.

In the series, we see Emily Cooper living a seemingly glamorous lifestyle – from flaunting her expensive clothing, regularly dining out, and attending extravagant events for her work as a social media marketing executive. However, some of the show’s most astute fans wonder whether this lavish lifestyle is truly attainable given her occupation.

Experts at New Casinos have analyzed Emily’s lifestyle to determine her annual spending compared to her salary, which is estimated to be a relatively modest €45,251 ($46,981) and converted the costs from euros to dollars.

Emily’s Extravagant Attire

The American expat is apparently a big spender when it comes to her clothes – her most expensive habit. Based on the prices of some of the fabulous garb that we see her roaming the streets of Paris adorned in, Emily is estimated to spend an overwhelming $76,795 annually on clothes and accessories.

She’s sported a wide selection of luxury brands, such as Valentino, Prada, Christian Louboutin, and Balmain. One of her more expensive choices is the Vassilis Zoulias yellow printed jacket that she is seen wearing in the fourth episode of season two, which comes with a price tag of $53,988.

The Dream Apartment

Financial experts recommend spending one-third or less of your income on housing. Greg Wilson, CFA shares, “As a landlord of more than 20 years, I try to have rent be at least three times someone’s monthly income. Even at that ratio, there isn’t much room after taxes to budget for food, utilities, car payments, and life, but generally, 3X monthly gross income is a fair benchmark.”

So how much does Emily pay in rent? Her exquisite apartment in the heart of Paris costs $2,761 a month or 70% of her total income, which is a staggering amount considering that it leaves her just $13,853 for the whole year to cover other expenses.

It’s no surprise that she has to splurge on her apartment, given that it is in Place de l’Estrapade in the 5th arrondissement, right near the Pantheon – one of Paris’s major attractions.

Utilities are another essential yet pricey expense; Emily’s bill totals $2,372 a year. So, given the price of both rent and utilities, you would imagine that there’s not much more room for spending – but that isn’t so.

That Parisian Night Life

Paris is well-known for its wonderful delicacies, and Emily takes full advantage of this by frequently dining out in restaurants around the city. It proves a costly activity with a total spend of around $3,239 a year, assuming that she does so twice a week, making it her third most expensive habit.

Exploring the nightlife of Paris, usually accompanied by Mindy or Camille, is another one of Emily’s many hobbies that we see on the show. However, Emily spends $1,296 keeping up with this two-cocktail-per-week habit over the course of a year.

The marketing executive once revealed to Camille how she got lost using the Metro, which is the cheapest, easiest, and quickest way to travel around Paris. In an attempt to avoid getting lost again, we see Emily use taxis to get around instead – costing her an extra $10 a day, or $2,948 a year on transport.

Emily Cooper is often seen grabbing a cup of coffee, most likely to keep her going through her hectic schedule. Based on the average price of a regular cappuccino in the city, Emily racks up an annual bill of $988 on her morning coffee, assuming she indulges once daily for five days a week.

In total, Emily spends over $120,000 yearly to maintain her lavish lifestyle, an astonishing $70,000 more than her annual income.

A spokesperson from New Casinos commented on the findings: “When it comes to our favorite fiction(al) TV shows, we sometimes have to remind ourselves that it isn’t a reality. Emily in Paris is a show in which extravagance is at the core, but it’s interesting to see just how unrealistic the luxurious living of Emily is. The findings are a friendly reminder that her lifestyle isn’t exactly one to admire, given that her salary doesn’t cover half of her spending.”

Let’s hope Emily is up for a big promotion in Season 3 on Netflix to close the gap between her income and spending.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.