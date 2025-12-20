What Retirement Really Looks Like With $2.5 Million in Savings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

For as long as most of us can remember, the idea of retiring with $2.5 million in the “bank,” is something of a dream. The belief that this amount of money would guarantee decades of worry-free living feels like all of the stars aligning after decades of hard work, disciplined savings, and investing, and the idea that one day you would get to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

The reality heading into 2026 is that you can use $2.5 million to support a secure, middle-to-upper-class lifestyle and retirement, but the details matter more than a headline number. You have to consider your age at retirement, spending habits, and portfolio structure to determine whether this nest egg will support stress-free living or if you will need to make ongoing adjustments.

How Much Income Does $2.5 Million Generate?

Let’s assume you are going to use what has become the standard for withdrawal over the last few years, and that is the popular 4% rule. Before you take into consideration taxes, inflation, etc., you should be able to comfortably withdraw $100,000 annually, which is the baseline to live 30 years with a balanced and mostly invested portfolio.

The hope is that when paired with Social Security, this $100,000 is a practical solution for a comfortable middle-class lifestyle. However, you can also go with a more aggressive withdrawal rate if you want to travel more or have more expensive healthcare considerations, which, at 5%, would lead to around $125,000 in income generation. The downside of the more aggressive front is that it would likely only last around 25 years, whereas a more conservative number of around 3.7% at $92,500 lasts closer to 35 to 40 years. Ultimately, how much income is being generated is going to be based on whether you want more flexibility to travel, enjoy entertainment, have a mortgage, etc.

What Lifestyle Does $2.5 Million Support?

Building on the above, at $2.5 million, the financial situation should be mostly focused on security rather than extravagance. Another reality check is that you shouldn’t ever have to worry about paying bills or covering emergencies, but you also aren’t living without boundaries, either.

A typical annual budget might allocate $30,000 to $40,000 for housing, $12,000 to $15,000 for healthcare expenses before Medicare, and $15,000 to $20,000 for travel and entertainment. At this level, you can still afford to help any adult or younger children you might have, as well as donate to any causes you care about.

This lifestyle is comfortably upper-middle-class and should be stress-free, but again, not too lavish. Things only get better if you have a pension or Social Security that can be factored in. Assuming someone with $2.5 million for retirement was a high earner, Social Security can reach as much as $48,000 annually if withdrawn at 67, while a couple could add as much as $80,000 annually, which pushes total household income at a 4% withdrawal rate to between $150,000 and $180,000.

Building an Income-First Portfolio

So, here’s the thing, you could, like many others in this space, rely on the 4% rule and live very comfortably. Alternatively, you could consider a major shift in strategy: instead of selling shares to fund expenses, build a portfolio designed to generate consistent cash flow, as other retirees are increasingly recognizing as the best option.

With $2.5 million, an income-first strategy could likely produce between $90,000 and $120,000 annually without requiring any significant asset sales. This reduces the risk of selling during downturns and provides a predictable income that feels closer to a steady paycheck.

A well-constructed portfolio might include dividend aristocrat holdings like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which generates $5.20 annually for every share owned. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI), generates another $4.69 annually for every share owned, while the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSE:FBND) adds another $2.14 in annual dividend earnings. Add in REITs like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and you have $3.24 in stable dividend earnings.

A $2.5 million portfolio for a retiree that is safely split 40% in dividend stocks, 30% bonds, 20% REITs, and 10% cash could realistically generate $100,000 to $110,000 in income alone.

Healthcare Reality Check

While the income numbers seem pretty good so far, there is also another consideration every retiree needs to consider, no matter their financial situation. Healthcare, unsurprisingly, remains one of the largest retirement expenses. For a 65-year-old couple that retired in 2025, estimated lifetime healthcare costs can run approximately $165,000 in after-tax savings over the course of their lifetime. This includes premiums, deductibles, copays, and any out-of-pocket expenses, along with dental, vision, and hearing care.

If you are someone retiring before 65, costs jump significantly as private health insurance can run anywhere between $1,500 and $2,500 for a couple, and 2026 isn’t expected to be any less expensive. Long-term care adds another risk, with average nursing home costs estimated to be around $110,000 annually in 2025. At the $2.5 million retirement level, healthcare costs are manageable, but not negligible. You would want to budget at least $15,000 to $20,000 annually, just to be safe.

Don’t Forget Taxes Reducing Income

Of course, the single most important consideration here is that most of these projections are all based on pre-tax numbers. If you hit $2.5 million and your money sits in a 401(k) or IRA account, every dollar withdrawn is taxed as ordinary income.

A $100,000 annual IRA withdrawal could result in at least $20,000 going away, leaving take-home income of $80,000 or less. Roth conversions during low-income years can help reduce future tax burdens. This said, if you are already retired, you have to really think about how taxes will impact your life and whether or not you need to be more aggressive in the market to offset.