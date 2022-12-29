These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the First Week of Jan 2023

Similar to 2022, inflation will likely be the main concern in 2023 as well. Along with inflation, the Fed’s actions to contain inflation are expected to drive the performance of the financial markets, as well as companies, next year.

Additionally, there is also a concern among investors that corporate earnings estimates may not have fully factored in the potential slowdown. We could soon get an idea of the direction of where corporate earnings are headed when companies announce earnings in the new year. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of Jan 2023.

10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The First Week Of Jan 2023

We have used the market capitalization data as of Dec. 28, 2022 to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of Jan 2023. Following are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of Jan 2023:

10. Helen of Troy

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, this company makes and sells personal care and household products. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) are down by over 55% year to date but are up by over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Helen of Troy shares are trading above $108 with a 52-week range of $82.94 to $249.08. Helen of Troy is set to report its earnings on January 5.

9. Neogen

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lansing, Mich., this company develops and sells products related to food and animal safety. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares are down by over 67% year to date and down over 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Neogen shares are trading above $14.80 with a 52-week range of $10.49 to $47.80. Neogen is set to report its earnings on January 5.

8. UniFirst

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., this company offers workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) shares are down by over 9% year to date and down over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, UniFirst shares are trading above $190 with a 52-week range of $154.72 to $214.66. UniFirst is set to report its earnings on January 4.

7. Simply Good Foods

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Denver, Colo., this company develops and sells nutritional food and snacking products. Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares are down by almost 9% year to date and down over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Simply Good Foods shares are trading above $37 with a 52-week range of $29.21 to $45.77. Simply Good Foods is set to report its earnings on January 5.

6. MSC Industrial Direct

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Melville, N.Y., this company deals in products and services related to metalworking and maintenance. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) shares are down by almost 1% year to date and down almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, MSC Industrial Direct shares are trading above $80 with a 52-week range of $71.33 to $87.99. MSC Industrial Direct is set to report its earnings on January 5.

5. RPM International

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, this company makes and sells coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) shares are down by over 1% year to date and down almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, RPM International shares are trading above $99 with a 52-week range of $74.56 to $106.50. RPM International is set to report its earnings on January 5.

4. Lamb Weston Holdings

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, this company makes and sells value-added frozen potato products. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) shares are up by over 42% year to date and up almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Lamb Weston Holdings shares are trading above $90 with a 52-week range of $49.71 to $90.21. Lamb Weston Holdings is set to report its earnings on January 5.

3. Conagra Brands

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., this company makes and sells processed and packaged foods. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) shares are up by over 14% year to date and up almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Conagra Brands shares are trading above $39 with a 52-week range of $30.06 to $39.16. Conagra Brands is set to report its earnings on January 5.

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers healthcare and retail pharmacy services. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares are down by almost 27% year to date and down almost 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are trading above $38 with a 52-week range of $30.39 to $55.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance is set to report its earnings on January 5.

1. Constellation Brands

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Victor, N.Y., this company makes and sells beer, wine and spirits. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares are down by over 7% year to date and down almost 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Constellation Brands shares are trading above $232 with a 52-week range of $207.59 to $261.53. Constellation Brands is set to report its earnings on January 5.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk