These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Reports Next Week

The third quarter 2022 earnings season is almost over. Over 70% of S&P 500 companies surpassed the EPS expectations, a drop of 5.7% from the second quarter. The energy sector was the best performer, with 85% of firms exceeding expectations.

The Information Technology sector, which was the best performer last quarter, grabbed the second spot, with almost 77% of companies beating EPS estimates (almost 88% in Q2), according to the data from S&P Global.

The Communication Services sector was the worst performer, followed by the Real Estate and Materials sectors. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings reports next week.

10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Reports Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies that are set to reveal earnings next week to rank the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings reports next week. Here are the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings reports next week:

10. Casey’s General Stores

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, this company operates a chain of convenience stores. Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) shares are up by almost 20% year to date and up almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Casey’s General Stores shares are trading above $236 with a 52-week range of $170.82 to $243.80. Casey’s General Stores will issue its earnings report on December 7.

9. MongoDB

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops and offers a general-purpose database platform. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are down by over 73% year to date and down almost 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, MongoDB shares are trading above $141 with a 52-week range of $135.15 to $570.58. MongoDB will issue its earnings report on December 6.

8. Vail Resorts

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colo., it is a mountain resort company. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares are down by over 23% year to date but are up by almost 18% in the last month.

As of this writing, Vail Resorts shares are trading above $252 with a 52-week range of $201.91 to $348.42. Vail Resorts will issue its earnings report on December 8.

7. Cooper

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., it is a medical device company that operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) shares are down by over 26% year to date but are up by over 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, Cooper shares are trading above $309 with a 52-week range of $244.22 to $430.67. Cooper will issue its earnings report on December 8.

6. Campbell Soup

Founded in 1869 and headquartered in Camden, N.J., this company makes and markets food and beverage products. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares are up by over 20% year to date but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Campbell Soup shares are trading above $52 with a 52-week range of $39.85 to $53.48. Campbell Soup will issue its earnings report on December 7.

5. Chewy

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dania Beach, Fla., it is an online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares are down by almost 30% year to date but are up by over 17% in the last month.

As of this writing, Chewy shares are trading above $41 with a 52-week range of $22.22 to $69.38. Chewy will issue its earnings report on December 8.

4. Brown-Forman (Cl. A)

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Louisville, Ky., this company makes and sells alcoholic beverages under various brands, including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester and more. Brown-Forman Corporation Class A (NYSE:BF.A) shares are up by over 5% year to date and up over 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, Brown-Forman shares are trading above $71 with a 52-week range of $56.97 to $76.60. Brown-Forman will issue its earnings report on December 7.

3. AutoZone

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company deals in automotive replacement parts and accessories. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) shares are up by over 22% year to date and up over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, AutoZone shares are trading above $2,560 with a 52-week range of $1,703.32 to $2,576.22. AutoZone will issue its earnings report on December 6.

2. Broadcom

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are down by almost 22% year to date but are up by over 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading above $521 with a 52-week range of $415.07 to $677.76. Broadcom will issue its earnings report on December 8.

1. Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., this company owns and operates a chain of membership warehouses offering everyday products at low prices. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are down by over 7% year to date but are up by over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Costco Wholesale shares are trading above $527 with a 52-week range of $406.51 to $612.27. Costco Wholesale will issue its earnings report on December 8.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk