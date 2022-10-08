These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

The third quarter 2022 earnings season reporting officially kicks off next week with many big names in the financial world announcing their earnings, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and more. Most analysts expect it to be the worst reporting season in two years.

As per the data from FactSet, the earnings growth of the S&P 500 companies is estimated to be just 2.9%, the slowest year-over-year increase since Q3 2020. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies (as on Oct. 6, 2022) to come up with the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers drug store services. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares are down by almost 39% year to date and down over 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are trading at above $31 with a 52-week range of $31.23 to $55.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $27 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance will announce its earnings on October 13.

U.S. Bancorp

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Minneapolis, this company offers financial services, including lending and depository services, foreign exchange, investment management and more. US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares are down by almost 28% year to date and down almost 15% in the last month.

As of this writing, U.S. Bancorp shares are trading at above $40 with a 52-week range of $40.27 to $63.57, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $61 billion. U.S. Bancorp will announce its earnings on October 14.

PNC Financial Services Group

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, it is a holding company that offers financial services. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) shares are down by over 22% year to date and down over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, PNC Financial Services Group shares are trading at above $154 with a 52-week range of $146.39 to $228.14, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $63 billion. PNC Financial Services Group will announce its earnings on October 14.

Citigroup

Founded in 1812 and headquartered in New York City, it is a holding company that offers financial products and services. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares are down by almost 29% year to date and down over 15% in the last month. A

s of this writing, Citigroup shares are trading at above $42 with a 52-week range of $41.06 to $73.73, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $83 billion. Citigroup will announce its earnings on October 14.

BlackRock

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment management, risk management, and advisory services. BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) shares are down by almost 38% year to date and down almost 18% in the last month.

As of this writing, BlackRock shares are trading at above $565 with a 52-week range of $543.23 to $973.16, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $86 billion. BlackRock will announce its earnings on October 13.

Morgan Stanley

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment banking products and services. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares are down by over 17% year to date and down over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Morgan Stanley shares are trading at above $80 with a 52-week range of $72.05 to $109.73, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $139 billion. Morgan Stanley will announce its earnings on October 14.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers banking, investments, insurance, mortgage products and services. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares are down by almost 12% year to date and down almost 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Wells Fargo shares are trading at above $42 with a 52-week range of $36.54 to $60.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $164 billion. Wells Fargo will announce its earnings on October 14.

PepsiCo

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company makes, markets and sells beverages, food, and snacks. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are down by over 7% year to date and down over 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, PepsiCo shares are trading at above $163 with a 52-week range of $153.37 to $181.07, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $224 billion. PepsiCo will announce its earnings on October 12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by almost 32% year to date and down over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading at above $107 with a 52-week range of $104.40 to $172.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $317 billion. JPMorgan Chase will announce its earnings on October 14.

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are up by over 3% year to date but are down almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading at above $516 with a 52-week range of $398.11 to $553.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $493 billion. UnitedHealth Group will announce its earnings on October 14.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk