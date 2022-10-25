These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

Mid-cap companies are those that fall between small and large cap companies. Thus, they are more stable than small-cap companies and, at the same time, offer higher growth opportunities than large-cap companies.
Many investors view mid-cap stocks as a key portfolio diversification tool because of their ability to offer a balance between growth and stability. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q3 2022.
Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022
We have taken the third-quarter return data of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q3 2022. Here are the five best performing mid-cap stocks in Q3 2022:
-
Signify Health (96%)
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company uses advanced analytics, technology and healthcare provider networks to come up with value-based payment programs. Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY) shares are up by almost 106% year to date and up almost 1% in the last month.
As of this writing, Signify Health shares are trading above $29 with a 52-week range of $10.70 to $29.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6.80 billion.
-
Prometheus Biosciences (106%)
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, this company focuses on developing novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares are up by over 25% year to date but are down by over 2% in the last month.
As of this writing, Prometheus Biosciences shares are trading above $49 with a 52-week range of $21.50 to $63.13, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.
-
1Life Healthcare (107%)
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, this company provides healthcare membership services, including walk-in immunizations and lab services, sports medicine, lifestyle and more. 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares are down by almost 3% year to date and down almost 1% in the last month.
As of this writing, 1Life Healthcare shares are trading above $17 with a 52-week range of $5.94 to $24.59, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.30 billion.
-
Enovix (110%)
Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company designs and develops silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are down by almost 40% year to date and down over 11% in the last month.
As of this writing, Enovix shares are trading above $16 with a 52-week range of $7.26 to $39.48, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.50 billion.
-
Verve Therapeutics (120%)
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a genetic medicines company that develops new ways to treat cardiovascular disease. Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) shares are down by over 13% year to date and down almost 9% in the last month.
As of this writing, Verve Therapeutics shares are trading above $31 with a 52-week range of $10.70 to $56.18, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.90 billion.
Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022
These were the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q3 2022:
-
Neogen (-43%)
Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lansing, Mich., this company develops, makes, and sells food and animal safety products. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares are down by almost 76% year to date and down over 25% in the last month.
As of this writing, Neogen shares are trading above $11 with a 52-week range of $10.49 to $47.80, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.30 billion.
-
Applovin (-44%)
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company develops and operates a mobile marketing platform. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) shares are down by over 81% year to date and down over 13% in the last month.
As of this writing, Applovin shares are trading above $17 with a 52-week range of $16.47 to $116.09, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6.40 billion.
-
WeWork (-47%)
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers flexible workspace solutions, including office spaces, internet connection, and other shared facilities. Wework Inc (NYSE:WE) shares are down by almost 76% year to date and down over 33% in the last month.
As of this writing, WeWork shares are trading above $2 with a 52-week range of $1.94 to $14.39, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.50 billion.
-
Scotts Miracle-Gro (-47%)
Founded in 1868 and headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, this company makes and sells products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares are down by over 72% year to date and down almost 11% in the last month.
As of this writing, Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are trading above $45 with a 52-week range of $39.06 to $180.43, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.40 billion.
-
Sotera Health (-65%)
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio, this company provides sterilization, lab testing and advisory services to medical devices and pharmaceutical companies. Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) shares are down by over 72% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.
As of this writing, Sotera Health shares are trading above $6.90 with a 52-week range of $6.42 to $27.38, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.80 billion.
