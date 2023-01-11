These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones is one of the most respected names in the hedge fund industry. He is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, and is known for his macro trades, especially his bets on interest rates and currencies.

Prior to founding Tudor Investment Corporation in 1980, Jones traded cotton futures at the New York Cotton Exchange, under renowned cotton trader Eli Tullis. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Paul Tudor Jones.

Top 10 Holdings Of Paul Tudor Jones

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Tudor Investment Corporation to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Paul Tudor Jones. We have only considered Paul Tudor Jones’ stock holdings (not ETFs and options) for our list of the top 10 holdings of Paul Tudor Jones.

Also, we have not considered companies that were there in Jones’ portfolio at the end of the third quarter of last year that were either acquired or went private in the fourth quarter, including Alleghany Corp, Zendesk and Twitter. Here are the top 10 holdings of Paul Tudor Jones:

10. Mastercard

Jones owns over 71K shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) at an estimated average price of $314.68. These shares have a market value of more than $20 million and account for 0.44% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in Mastercard shares in Q1 2022, and added some shares of it in Q3 as well. Mastercard shares are up by almost 4% in the last month and up almost 30% in the last three months.

9. S&P Global

Jones owns over 67K shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) at an estimated average price of $310.75. These shares have a market value of more than $20 million and account for 0.44% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in S&P Global shares in Q3 2019, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. S&P Global shares are down by over 2% in the last month but are up by almost 19% in the last three months.

8. Garmin

Jones owns over 266K shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) at an estimated average price of $124.41. These shares have a market value of more than $21 million and account for 0.46% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in Garmin shares in Q4 2021, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Garmin shares are up by over 1% in the last month and up over 25% in the last three months.

7. Cowen

Jones owns over 562K shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) at an estimated average price of $38.64. These shares have a market value of more than $21 million and account for 0.47% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in Cowen shares in Q1 2022, and added some shares of it in the Q3 as well. Cowen shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up over 1% in the last three months.

6. CME Group

Jones owns over 126K shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) at an estimated average price of $161.51. These shares have a market value of more than $22 million and account for 0.49% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in CME Group shares in Q2 2005, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. CME Group shares are down by over 1% in the last month but are up by over 3% in the last three months.

5. Airbnb

Jones owns over 247K shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) at an estimated average price of $148. These shares have a market value of more than $26 million and account for 0.56% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in Airbnb shares in Q4 2020, and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Airbnb shares are down by over 4% in the last month and down over 16% in the last three months.

4. VMware

Jones owns over 305K shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) at an estimated average price of $106.46. These shares have a market value of more than $32 million and account for 0.70% of Jones’ portfolio. VMware shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up over 17% in the last three months.

3. Liberty Siriusxm Group (Series C)

Jones owns over 1.14 million shares of Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ:LSXMK) at an estimated average price of $40.25. These shares have a market value of more than $43 million and account for 0.93% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in Liberty Siriusxm Group shares in Q3 2020, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Liberty Siriusxm Group shares are down by over 2% in the last month but are up by over 3% in the last three months.

2. EVO Payments

Jones owns over 1.43 million shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) at an estimated average price of $33. These shares have a market value of more than $47 million and account for 1.03% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in EVO Payments shares in Q3 2021, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. EVO Payments shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up over 1% in the last three months.

1. Biohaven

Jones owns over 475K shares of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) at an estimated average price of $133.21. These shares have a market value of more than $71 million and account for 1.55% of Jones’ portfolio.

Jones first took a position in Biohaven shares in Q2 2022, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Biohaven shares are down by over 3% in the last month but are up by almost 27% in the last three months.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk